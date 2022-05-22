True North Advisors LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.57. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

