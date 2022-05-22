True North Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,896. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.
CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.
Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.