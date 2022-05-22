True North Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

