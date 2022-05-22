True North Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 831,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,001. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

