True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,746,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

