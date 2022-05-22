True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,380,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,339,214. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

