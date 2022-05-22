True North Advisors LLC Takes $668,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

