True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. True North Advisors LLC owned about 4.28% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,385.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

