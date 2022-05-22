Trumpcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

