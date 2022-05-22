TrustSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $264,242.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $39.42 million and approximately $264,242.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.35 or 0.99989272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.