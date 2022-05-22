Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

