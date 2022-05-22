Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.