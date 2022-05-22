Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 176,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,100 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 5.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $155,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $68.76. 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

