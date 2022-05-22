Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 198,304 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,304 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 2.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $85,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 313,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,134. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

