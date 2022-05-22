UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €16.94 ($17.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.47. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.