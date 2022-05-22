Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.50. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,930 shares of company stock worth $292,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

