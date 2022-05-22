Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

