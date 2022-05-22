Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

