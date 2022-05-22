Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $50.51 Million

Unibright (UBT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $50.51 million and $101,483.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

