Unifty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,923.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $15.62 or 0.00052179 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $28,923.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifty has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

