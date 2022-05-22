Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.