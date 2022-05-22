United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 139.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

