Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.61.

UBX stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

