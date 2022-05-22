Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

