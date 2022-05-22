Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

UE opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

