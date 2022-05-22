US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of USFD opened at $30.63 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

