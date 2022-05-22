V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

