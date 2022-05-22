Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 2,664,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

