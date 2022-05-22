VeChain Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $174.31 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010964 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

