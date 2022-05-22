Verge Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $87.42 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00236341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016166 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,504,454,763 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

