Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

VERU stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers.

