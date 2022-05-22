VerusCoin Price Hits $0.64 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002113 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $31,042.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.70 or 0.18529294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00486570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008482 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,458,093 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.