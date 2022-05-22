Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

