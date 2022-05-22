Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $150,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,461,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. 6,966,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.