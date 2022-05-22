Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $256,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. 6,966,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

