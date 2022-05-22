Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
