Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.