Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.04 ($62.54).

VNA stock opened at €33.99 ($35.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($63.50).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

