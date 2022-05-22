Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.47.

VOR opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

