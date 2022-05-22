Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

