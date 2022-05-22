Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
