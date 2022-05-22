Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

