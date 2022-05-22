Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $159.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

