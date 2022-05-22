Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,191,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $719,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

