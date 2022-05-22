Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $42.70

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $45.00 to $42.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WB. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after buying an additional 248,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.