Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $42.70

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $45.00 to $42.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WB. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after buying an additional 248,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

