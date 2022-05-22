Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.03. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wendel from €125.00 ($130.21) to €128.00 ($133.33) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

