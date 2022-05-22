WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.86% of WEX worth $179,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,522. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

