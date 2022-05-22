WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.27

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $202.96 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013521 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.