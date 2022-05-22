Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $1,200.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.20 or 0.10666030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 529% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00485934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

