Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $172,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,501,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,019. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

