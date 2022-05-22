Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

