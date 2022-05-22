Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.42% of WEX worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $157.69. 320,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,522. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

